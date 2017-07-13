Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sieve full of flour, a dash of yeast and lots of enthusiasm was all it took to captivate 28 Year 6 children at JH Godwin Primary School in Blacon when they were visited by Cheshire family baker Roberts Bakery to learn how to make the perfect loaf of bread.

Wearing their special Roberts Bakery aprons and mop caps, the youngsters learned the essential skills of making bread with Keith Birkett and Paul Graves from Roberts.

Paul - a seasoned baker with more than 30 years’ experience in making bread - showed the children the art of mixing and kneading their dough and shaping their bread before baking.

Hannah Lewis, teacher at JH Godwin Primary School, said: “This visit was a real highlight for the children and they thoroughly enjoyed the experience of mixing and kneading their dough and seeing their bread take shape. They were very proud of their finished loaves and were excited to take home a tasty, yet healthy, treat that they had baked themselves.

“The master class was a huge amount of fun for the children but it also linked in with many elements of their curriculum, so it was very valuable to their learning.”

Paul Graves of Roberts Bakery added: “Roberts Bakery is now in its 130th year of business and it’s fantastic to engage with children in our community and show them that they can take just a few basic ingredients and turn them into something really delicious. The children also learnt about the history of our business, where ingredients are sourced and the nutritional benefits of eating bread.”

The children also took a virtual tour of Roberts’ state-of- the-art bakery, which makes 90 million loaves a year and supplies bread throughout the region.

Roberts Bakery started out in 1887 as a modest grocery store which sold freshly-baked bread to customers in its hometown of Northwich in the heart of Cheshire. Now, more than two million loaves a week can be seen rotating in the iconic cooling towers at the front of the bakery.

The company delivers to customers throughout the north of England, North Wales and the Midlands. For four generations, the Roberts family has continued the skilled tradition of baking fine bread, with members of the Roberts family still actively working for the business.