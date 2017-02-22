Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man jailed after being involved in a roof-top stand-off in Blacon following an attack on a shopkeeper will be sent back to prison.

This morning (Wednesday, February 22) Cheshire Constabulary tweeted that officers were seeking information concerning the whereabouts of Ricky Jones, 27, who was wanted on recall to prison.

Chronicle reporters made enquiries after spotting the police helicopter above Blacon which it transpires was involved in an operation to arrest Jones who was in breach of conditions on which he was released early on licence.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman confirmed: "Police have arrested a 27-year-old man wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence.

"Officers arrested the man in Blacon with the help of the police helicopter."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Jones was jailed for 20 months last September after he and two accomplices carried out an attack on Warren Hughes at the Cash For You shop in Chester Road, Flint.

Mold Crown Court heard how Jones wanted to ‘go out’ like vigilante gunman Raoul Moat after escaping the clutches of police following the assault in April 2016.

Jones told the police: “If you lay a hand on me I will go out like Moat” – the crazed bodybuilder who killed a man and shot two other people before turning the gun on himself after a huge manhunt in the North East in 2010.

He also namechecked Dale Cregan, the man who killed two female police officers in Manchester in 2012, during the stand-off, which ended once the sizeable crowds that had gathered dispersed and it started raining.