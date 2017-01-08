Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blacon residents inspired by BBC hit show Strictly Come Dancing can learn a few moves of their own under the expert tuition of Bruce’s School of Dance.

Bruce has nothing to do with former Strictly presenter Bruce Forsyth but comes from Jim and Nell Bruce who set up the Saughall-based dance school in 1974.

Nell is still involved and daughter Dawn Daniels, together with her own daughter Isobelle, carries on the tradition.

Aspiring dancers aged 18 and over will be able to get to grips with classic steps such as the foxtrot, tango, quickstep and waltz thanks to a community programme aimed at improving physical activity organised by Energise Blacon, funded by Sanctuary Housing.

There will be 12 weekly sessions teaching the basics of ballroom to people of all abilities.

Sessions cost £2.50 and take place at the Parade Enterprise Centre in Blacon, between 10am and noon, from Friday January 13.

Sandra Hewitt, Sanctuary’s resident involvement manager in Blacon, said: “Ballroom dancing is a great way to keep fit and the success of shows like Strictly Come Dancing prove just how popular and rewarding it is.

“The Energise Blacon sessions are the perfect opportunity to get involved and we would encourage as many people as possible to take part.”

Dawn Daniels, from Bruce’s School of Dance, said: “We are delighted to be working with Sanctuary to offer people the chance to try ballroom dancing. Hopefully it is something they will develop a passion for and continue with into the future.”

Dawn is a former high level international competitor and has trained in ballroom, Latin American, salsa and tango with ‘some of the world’s top dance coaches’.

Chester MP Chris Matheson, who backed his Labour colleague Ed Balls in the last Strictly series, is encouraging everyone to go along and have fun although he admits he can’t dance himself.

Energise Blacon forms part of Sanctuary’s wider Love Sport programme, in partnership with Sport England, which is taking place in neighbourhoods across the country and aims to engage more than 2,250 residents in sport and fitness activities.

Sanctuary’s commitment to the five-year programme has been match-funded by Sport England, through National Lottery investment, to help deliver the sport and activity sessions.

To find out more about activities available through Energise Blacon, email neighbourhoods@sanctuary-housing.co.uk; or join the discussion by following Sanctuary on Twitter and using the hashtag #LoveSport.