Most of us at have at some point had a neighbour we didn't always see eye to eye with, but spare a thought for the Blacon resident whose neighbour was so horrific that TV crews came knocking.

Saif Altai's ordeal at the hands of James Turfrey will be featured on Channel 5's The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door tonight (March 9).

Turfrey regularly launched a tirade of racist abuse at Saif and his partner, who lived in the flat above him.

His vile vendetta got so bad he ended up in jail after admitting harassment without violence and racially aggravated harassment charges.

But that didn't put a stop to Saif's nightmare, as Turfrey was released during filming and breached the restraining order imposed by the courts. Viewers will be able to see tonight what happened next.

The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door delves into the 'most extreme and extraordinary neighbour disputes, tracking down the worst offenders in a compelling portrait of modern Britain'.

Flame TV, which makes the show, says: "Revealing the traumatic, shocking, humorous and occasionally bizarre experiences of victims of nightmare neighbours, witness as they try to catch the perpetrators in the act and get their actions on camera."

Producers are looking for more neighbour disputes to feature in the next series. If you'd like to share your story, email neighbours@flametv.co.uk.

The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door will air at 8pm on Channel 5.