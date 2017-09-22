Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Care Quality Commission watchdog (CQC) has found a ‘Good’ Chester medical centre now fully meets requirements.

Just over 12 months ago the CQC carried out an announced comprehensive inspection of Western Avenue Medical Centre on Gordon Road off Western Avenue in Blacon.

The overall rating for the practice was good but it was found to require improvement in providing safe services.

The centre is responsible for providing primary care services to just under 4,000 patients.

The area is said to have higher levels of economic deprivation when compared to other practices nationally and the number of patients with a longstanding health condition is slightly higher than the average locally and nationally.

There are two partner GPs, two salaried GPs, two practice nurses, a phlebotomist, a pharmacist, a practice manager and administration and reception staff.

The practice is open 8am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday with an extended hour’s service for routine appointments and an out of hours service provided by the Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

It offers a range of enhanced services including flu and shingles vaccinations and minor surgery.

A review this January found the practice had carried out their plan to meet legal requirements arising from the inspection the previous July and continued to be ‘Good’.

But it was found to require improvement in providing effective services as staff had not received the training needed for their roles.

A further review this July confirmed staff were receiving training according to Prof Steve Field, the chief inspector of general practice.

The review had involved a discussion with the practice manager and assessing records submitted by the practice demonstrating how improvements had been made.

Staff were either up to date with their training or a date was planned for when this would be undertaken.