Police have issued security advice to residents in Chester following a spate of garage thefts.

Over the past two weeks, 10 incidents have been reported in the Blacon, Hoole and Kingsway areas which have seen sheds, garages and outbuildings targeted by thieves.

Chester Local Policing Unit are urging residents to remain security conscious after bikes and gardening equipment were stolen from the Chester area.

Inspector Brian Green said: “It is really important that residents remain vigilant and security conscious. This applies not only to your home but your car, shed, garage and any other outbuildings that you own.

“It is imperative that these are kept safe and secure – otherwise you run the risk of them being targeted. Don’t leave yourself vulnerable to opportunist thieves, so please take the time to check you have taken all of the necessary security measures.

Police are urging members of the public to take the following simple security steps at home :

• Make sure all your doors and windows are locked and secure

• Consider using a timer to set your lights and radio to come on while you’re out

• Don’t leave valuables including purses, handbags and car keys on display or near external doors

• Consider security marking valuable items with your house number and postcode with a UV pen, or mark it using property marking kits which consist of a traceable liquid to forensically mark valuables

• Ensure that garages and sheds are locked with strong padlocks and, ideally, fitted with an alarm

• Consider installing outside lights - dusk till dawn lights with a low wattage bulb will give a constant light when needed. They switch on as it gets dark and turn off when it gets lighter.

Inspector Green added: “We need the continued support of the local community in tackling this type of crime. I would urge residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity in their area to the police immediately.

“If you see anyone acting suspiciously or any suspicious vehicles please call 101 and report it. Information can also be left anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”