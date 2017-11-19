Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Bishops’ Blue Coat CE High School officially launched their STEM Assured status during their annual celebration event.

Showcasing the best achievements of the Boughton school during the 2016-2017 academic year, the event included awards for attainment, attendance and attitudes to learning. The event included the school’s ‘assemble’ drama group revising sequences from their successful ‘Matilda’ production as well as music, reviews of sport and recognition of extra-curricular success and ethos.

The theme for the evening was STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and the school welcomed not one but two prestigious speakers to launch STEM Assured.

Former student Louise Wilson spoke to students about her personal journey from Bishops’, Cambridge University and on to Deloitte where she is now a director. Closing the event, Dr Sarah Peers shared her passion for being an inventor and how inventions over the years have played a key factor in our world today.

As a director of the STEM Foundation, she emphasised the message that STEM can build the life skills for students in preparation for the world of work.

Headteacher Ian Wilson said: “This celebration happened at the right time to recognise a year in the life of our school.

“Last summer saw 447 individual A*/A or equivalent grades in our GCSE results as well as 48% of A level results gaining A*-B.

“Looking back to our successes is a chance to recognise the culmination of so much work.

“But we are already well down this year’s road and it was great to see students so motivated by their experiences and the challenges ahead.

“As one of only ten secondary schools nationally with STEM-Assured Status, tonight’s event recognises the process to which so many students and staff have contributed and will continue to do so.

“We are very thankful to Dr Peers and Mrs Wilson for sharing their experiences with students and showing them that the talents students demonstrate with us at Bishops’ will be the skills they put to use in the global society they join when they leave us.”