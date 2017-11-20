Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bishops’ Blue Coat CE High School has announced its next production is Little Shop of Horrors.

Pupils at the Boughton school will stage their performance in July 2018, following on from the success of this year’s show Matilda.

Teacher of music at the school Faye Anglesea said: “We are aiming to go above and beyond with a full scale production of Little shop of Horrors.

“We hope that from donations and sponsorships we can raise the £10,000 needed to produce the show. All funds raised will go towards funding the musical eg. costumes, set design, music, scripts, lighting and sound production.

“We would like to thank Chester Lions Club for supporting us by donating money to help purchase a new keyboard which will be used in this year’s production and rehearsals.”

Pictures from the performance of Matilda:

Lions Club president Grace Brown and Anne Warner of the Chester Lions were invited to go along to the first auditions for Little Shop of Horrors where they presented the school with the cheque and keyboard.

If you would like to support the school, donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bishops-performing-arts .