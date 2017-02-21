Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sixth form students at Bishop Heber High School have been finding out more about living with dementia.

The pupils attended a dementia training session organised by Sister Sharon Dodds of Prospect House care home in Malpas.

Malpas is a dementia friendly village and the students are keen to support and help at the Forget Me Not Café which is held once a month to meet the needs of patients with dementia.

The training session gave them an insight into the medical condition and the different ways they can assist patients.

Prospect House offers many students work experience and welcomes them as volunteers.