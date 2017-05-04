Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An upper sixth form student at Bishop Heber High School was the successful winner of a competition to design a logo for the forthcoming Sandstone Ridge Festival.

The festival will take place in the villages of Cholmondeley, Bunbury, Malpas and Tattenhall from Thursday, May 18 to Sunday, May 21.

Millie Thompson’s design has been used on all the promotional material for the art and literary event and will be on display at the art exhibition which runs alongside the festival at the Cheshire Art Hub in Burwardsley over the time of the festival.

Entry to the exhibition is free and refreshments will be available.

The Peter Wheeler short story competition is part of the forthcoming Sandstone Ridge Festival and the competition is organised by Linda Houlton, Librarian at Bishop Heber High School.

The competition has been kindly sponsored by housing developers Stewart Milne Homes and is open to students at Bishop Heber High School and all members of the community.

Entries must meet the following conditions:

The stories can be on any subject and the competition is split into three categories:

11 years and under: up to 500 words

12 – 18 years: up to 1,000 words

Over 18: up to 1500 words.

The writers of the two best stories from each category will be invited to hear their stories read to an audience as part of The Sandstone Ridge Festival at The Barbour Institute in Tattenhall on Sunday, May 21 from 11.30am – 1pm.

There is £75 for the winner of the adult section and £20 for the runner up.

Book tokens worth £25 for 12-18 and 11 and under, with £10 worth of book tokens for the runners up. (Writers may read their stories if they wish to.)

This competition is free to enter but is limited to one entry per person.

Email entries to linda.houlton@tesco.net or post to Peter Wheeler Short Story Competition, 7 Hollowood Road, Malpas, Cheshire, SY14 8HZ.

Further information regarding festival programme and ticket sales is available on the festival website: www.sandstoneridgefestival.co.uk .