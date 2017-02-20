A Year 9 pupil at Bishop Heber High School is celebrating the publication of her first book.
Threngared Roots by Lauren Baker is a fantasy fiction novel and tells the story of a girl called Amber, a dog called Maddy and tells how a tree stops dimensions from colliding.
The book is illustrated and includes a map at the front and a sketch of Maddy, who has a likeness to Lauren’s own German Shepherd pet.
Lauren’s book is available from Amazon and she has plans to write more.