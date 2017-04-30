Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A home builder spread the word about job opportunities in the construction industry at a careers fair at Bishop Heber High School in Malpas.

Representatives from Bovis Homes attended the evening event at the Cheshire school and spoke to Year 9, 10, 11 and sixth form students about the range of jobs available within the industry.

With roles in areas such as finance, build technology, engineering, sales, marketing and design, there was a lot of interest from students.

“We were delighted to have the chance to talk to youngsters about the housing industry and it was a really enjoyable and rewarding event,” says Stewart Ball, architectural designer at Bovis Homes.

“We were busy chatting to parents and students all evening - offering advice about working in the housing sector and sharing our experiences. There were many questions about our apprenticeship scheme, in a career in trades such as brick laying, carpentry and plumbing, as well as in other areas such as surveying and engineering.

“The UK housing industry is growing, there’s always a need for new housing and for many people it’s a job for life!”

Work related coordinator at Bishop Heber High School Sue Griffith said: “Students and their parents welcomed the opportunity to gain information, advice and guidance on a wide range of career areas and speak on a one-to- one basis with people who are specialists in their field of work. The event offers an invaluable opportunity for students as they are then able to make informed decisions on planning their future career.”

Bovis Homes has taken on more than 100 apprentices in recent years, in both trade and office-based jobs.

The home builder also offers trainee positions and work placements.

Bovis Homes is currently building a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes at its Hampton Lea location in Malpas, close to Bishop Heber High School.