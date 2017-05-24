Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Religious leaders say terrorism can be defeated by keeping communities together through the ‘power of love’ in the wake of the deadly attack on the Manchester Arena.

Bishop of Chester Rt Revd Dr Peter Forster has joined with the Bishop of Stockport, Rt Revd Libby Lane, and the Bishop of Birkenhead, Rt Revd Keith Sinclair, to issue a joint statement in the wake of the attack which cost 22 lives when a bomb was detonated as concert-goers left the arena on Monday night.

The statement reads: “Today we join our prayers with the families and friends of those mourn the dead. We pray for the injured, the traumatised and also the emergency services and medical staff who will support them in the days ahead.

“As many of those attending the concert in Manchester came from Cheshire, Greater Manchester and beyond, these events will touch communities across the North West. Prayers are being offered at Chester Cathedral and we know that many churches are making space and time for people who wish to pray, light a candle or sit quietly.

“We want to reaffirm our determination that those who murder and maim will never defeat all that is good in our society. Nor can they defeat the message peace, hope and love which is a part the message of faith.

“Each one of us can respond to this horror by working to build communities which oppose those who wish to divide us. We should seek to defeat terrorism not by violence but by the power of love. A love which Christians celebrate in the teachings of Jesus.”

Rt Rev Mark Davies, the Roman catholic Bishop of Shrewsbury, whose diocese includes Cheshire, wrote a letter to fathers and deacons the day after the terrorist attack.

He said: “Following the suicide bombing in Manchester overnight I know that you will be remembering in prayer all the victims and their families. Let us continue to pray for those who have died and their families and all who are suffering as a result of the terrible events of last night. Let us also keep in our prayers the police and emergency services together with all hospital staff and chaplains.

“Together with church and religious leaders in Greater Manchester, I ask the prayers of your parishioners for peace and solidarity in all our communities that the hate which inspires such indiscriminate violence may be overcome by that love which faith and prayer inspires in our hearts. I hope the days ahead, over-shadowed by this atrocity, will lead us all to such prayer and active charity.”