A campaign to convert litter bins in to charity collection pots has entered its second phase in Winsford.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is taking part in the three-month project, which benefits a different local charity or cause each month.

The council has joined forces with environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy and The Wrigley Company.

The more litter that goes into the bins and the less on the ground, the more money the featured charity of the month will receive from an allocated budget.

This month, the second charity to benefit from the campaign is the Winsford Salvation Army, which provides a range of activities and services in the local community.

The council’s cabinet member for environment councillor Karen Shore said “I’m sure the residents of Winsford are delighted to be able to raise money for good causes in such a simple but effective way.

“Our Street Care Pledge sets out a shared commitment with residents to maintain a clean and attractive environment. The Bin it for Good project supports the Council’s work to improve the quality of our local areas.”

An initial three-month pilot of the Bin It For Good campaign took place in Rayleigh, Essex, in 2014, which saw a reduction in litter of over 42%.