Police are appealing for witnesses after a hooded bike thief assaulted a lone cyclist as he made his way home.

The robbery occurred between 11.30pm-11.45pm on Thursday, August 17, when a 22-year-old man cycling along Blacon Hall Road was approached by a man.

The offender assaulted the victim and grabbed hold of his bike causing him to fall off. He was last seen making off on the stolen B’twin bike along Blacon Hall Road in the direction of Blacon Avenue.

Police say the man is described as being around 5ft 10in tall and was wearing a dark tracksuit with the hood up.

Detective Constable Gary Morris, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a man who was just cycling home. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has information about the incident or can identify the offender to come forward and speak to us.”