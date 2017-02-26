Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular cycling event returns to Chester this June.

Bike Chester, with three new routes, will take place on Sunday, June 11.

Participants will also get the chance to ride with Tour of Britain star Yanto Barker.

Bike Chester features a choice of 25, 50 or 80 mile routes, starting and finishing at The King’s School, on Wrexham Road, which will host an event village with food, drink and exhibitors. The event is sponsored for a second year by Redrow Homes, who will be giving riders the chance to bike and fly on the same day, thanks to their signature balloon.

Other sponsors include Deeside based Witter Bike racks and clothing company Le Col, Yanto’s high-end clothing range.

He said: “I’ve raced in Chester before as part of the Tour Series, but this should a bit more laid back. I’ll be doing the 80-mile route and I’m looking forward to meeting the local riders.”

The event will support a number of local good causes, including Ronald McDonald House and Hospice of the Good Shepherd. Riders can raise sponsorship for a nominated charity, or simply donate when they register.

The first edition of the race in 2016 attracted glowing praise from riders.

Regular sportive participant Vinni Gunnessee described it as: “An amazing event, super organisation and by far the most challenging and enjoyable event I’ve done this year.

“The scenery was beautiful and with the little added extras it felt more than just a bike ride.”

Supported by Chester based cycling shop, the Bike Factory, entries for the event are available now from http://www.bikechester.co.uk/ , priced at £35 for the two short routes, £25 for the 25 mile route and £12 for under 16s. Entry includes food, digital timing, a finisher’s medal and mechanical support. Prices are subject to a small booking fee.