Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Close to two thirds of Countess of Chester Hospital staff feel under pressure to work when they are ill.

Stretched by NHS cuts and rising demand they do not want to let colleagues or patients down.

More than 1,300 people at the Countess responded to the confidential NHS Staff Survey 2016 carried out between October and December.

Hospital bosses said they were ‘doing everything we can to support the health and wellbeing of those working here’.

The annual survey applied to all its workers not just doctors and nurses.

In the previous three months 64% said they had come to work despite being sick because of pressure from managers, colleagues or themselves, compared to the national average for other NHS trusts of 56%.

A third of staff had felt unwell due to work-related stress in the last year.

The hospital was 'extremely busy' over the festive period and had to issue a warning to people to stay away unless it was an emergency.

Countess director of people and organisational director Sue Hodkinson said the results were ‘in keeping with previous years’.

She said: “We are grateful to all those working at the Countess who took the time to complete this detailed survey.

“It is always helpful to understand what, if anything, has changed in terms of staff satisfaction and what we can do about it here at the hospital.

“We all recognise the current pressures facing the NHS and we are committed to doing everything we can to support the health and wellbeing of those working here.”

(Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire)

Positives to come out from the results included below average levels of discrimination and a high rate of reporting errors and near misses.

When it came to their friends or relatives, 73% of staff said they would be happy with the care the hospital provides, above the national average of 70%.

The Countess added it will be making changes to its training and development in response to the survey results.

The trust will also encourage more staff to contribute to potential improvements and try to feedback to patients more effectively.

Full results can be found online on the NHS Staff Surveys website here.

What do you think of this story? Do you have experience working at the Countess? Tweet us @ChesterChron or let us know in the comments below.