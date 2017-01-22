Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bidding is open for who will build the 225mph trains to run on HS2.

A contract to supply the 60 high-spec trains is worth £2.75bn.

HS2 will run close to Northwich and Winsford on its route between Crewe and Manchester.

The winning company will be responsible for designing, building and maintaining the rail fleet.

Initially they will travel between Birmingham and London before expanding their route once 'Phase Two' is completed in 2033.

HS2 managing director Chris Rayner said: "We are looking for a supplier who is capable of delivering and maintaining some of the world’s most advanced rolling stock.

"They must have designs putting the passenger at their heart to ensure seamless, accessible, fast and reliable journeys.

"Starting from 2026, our trains will be used by tens of thousands of people every day, bringing the benefits of high speed rail not only to the core network, but also onward to places like Manchester, Glasgow and Liverpool."

So-called ‘High Speed 2’ will reduce journey times to Chester, but does not feature a direct link to the city.

Eddisbury MP Antoinette Sandbach has said the project could be a 'blight' for some communities in the borough.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said the contract, which will be awarded in 2019, presented a 'great opportunity' for British businesses.

