Thieves broke into a garden shed in Weaverham and stole two bikes.

The offenders, who are thought to have travelled from Macclesfield, got away with a Nukeproof Mega 275AM bike and an Orange Crush bike after forcing their way into the outhouse on Northwich Road between 10pm on January 27 and 9.15am on January 28.

Police are now calling for anyone with information about the theft to come forward.

PC Matthew Hood, of Northwich Local Policing Unit, said: "Our investigation has led us to believe the offenders could have driven in from the Macclesfield area.

"I would appeal to anyone who recognises these bikes to contact us on 101 quoting incident 0717027620."



Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.