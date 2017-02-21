Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Influential female business leaders will be in Chester in March to share insights into their success to mark International Women’s Day.

One key speaker at the senior leadership conference at Chester Grosvenor Hotel will be Britain’s greatest ever woman gymnast and former Queen’s School Chester pupil Beth Tweddle , who won a bronze medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

Beth now nurtures gym stars of the future through her company, Total Gymnastics.

Other leading lights from the world of commerce addressing the conference include audit director at KPMG UK Jessica Katsouris and director of HR with the Co-Operative Food Helen Webb.

Master classes to inspire female business leaders to even greater success will be led by Sheelagh McNamara, a coach with the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA), consultant director with Collingwood Jenifer Jones and managing director with Rullion Consultancy Alistair Haigh.

Meanwhile, Craig White, a partner at KPMG, will be running a session giving inside tips on how to land a role as a non-executive director.

There will also be expert advice and support from a panel including barristers Jeannie France-Hayhurst and Sally Penni, as well as Alison Lobb, Managing Partner with Morecrofts Solicitors.

The conference, at the Chester Grosvenor Hotel, is the brainchild of Sandra Green of the Women Leaders Association (WLA).

An experienced executive coach, Sandra has been working in the field of leadership development for over 20 years.

She said: “The key to all business is confidence. In uncertain times like these, knowing when and how to make bold decisions is vital.

“Women leaders can struggle with inner confidence, self-promotion and the size of their workloads. So this event is all about helping women improve their leadership, impact and presence”.

The conference will also help business leaders to better understand the challenges and opportunities of running a third sector or not-for-profit enterprise.

As chief executive of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation Paula Chadwick knows all too well how daunting that can be.

She said: “It is never easy being a leader. Being a good leader is even harder.

“So this will be the ideal opportunity for anyone with leadership aspirations to network with women who have already reached the top, and learn from them.”

Tickets for the International Women’s Day Conference are available from www.wlaconference.com .