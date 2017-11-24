Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every year Belgrave Primary School in Westminster Park beats its own Children in Need fundraising record and this year was no exception.

Teaching assistant Mags Clethro thinks of something new for Children in Need every year and this year she ordered spotty pyjamas (proceeds to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital) for all the staff and brought in Pudsey transfers and headbands.

Parents and children donated cakes which were sold at playtime for 40p each, there was a cake sale after school and a Pudsey bear coin collection helping to reach a grand total of £815.62.

Year 6 pupils helped to serve the children at the cake sale at break time and Year 4 sorted the coins on the Pudsey Bears.

Headteacher Deanne Garratt said: “We are very grateful to everyone for their generosity and support. The children worked really hard helping to sell the cakes, sorting the coins and completing Children in Need activities.”

The school’s achievement was announced on Radio 2 on the Claudia on Sunday show with Claudia Winkleman.