Chester-based charity Deafness Support Network (DSN) has again been successful in a bid to secure funding from BBC Children in Need for a further three years.

The funding will enable DSN to continue to employ two specialised project workers to work intensively with D/deaf children, young people and their families in areas in Chester and throughout Cheshire, providing home based practical support to improve communication.

Support can include different communication techniques, such as deaf awareness in the home, clear communication and for families of deaf children and young people, who use British Sign Language (BSL), the project will provide basic BSL sessions.

Executive operations at DSN Gill Reeder said: “We’re thrilled that BBC Children in Need have again recognised the difference the project makes and how improving communication is so important for deaf children and young people to integrate within the family.”

I’m Hear project co-ordinator Pam Craige explained: “Improving communication with deaf children and young people is really important as it paves the way for greater inclusion in so many areas of their lives. Better communication reduces isolation which deaf children and young people often experience, improves their confidence and well being.”

I’m Hear will also support D/deaf children and young people to identify social activities and clubs they would like to attend, and project staff will provide Deaf Awareness sessions to the clubs to make sure that they can be fully included in chosen activities.

“The project team will also host a number of family events for all children and young deaf people and their families, which will offer great opportunities for families to support each other and socialise,” added Pam.

One young deaf person has told their story of how they have been helped by the I’m Hear! Project. Their name has been changed to A for anonymity purposes:

“Although the relationship in our family was ok, we had always found it difficult to communicate with A. This left us all feeling very isolated as a family, and more so A, who was isolated both at home and in school, and because of his deafness, had difficulty socialising and making friends. As his carers, we really didn’t know how this could change or where to go for help.

“Then we were referred to the I’m Hear project, which has changed all our lives dramatically. We all took part in the communication sessions at home, so we could understand A, how we could make changes at home: simple things such as not using the washing machine when A was at home, getting his attention, understanding his deafness, encouraging him to make choices, and the best way to communicate with him. This support was invaluable to all the family, and helped us realise the importance of good communication with our child.

“As part of support, the project worker encouraged us to allow A to join Youth Vibe, where deaf children, young people meet weekly, as well as their and hearing siblings.

“This has really made a huge difference to A. He has made new friends who are like him and there, he can be himself. He is far more confident, is no longer isolated, and has become much more independent. He chooses which activities he would like to take part in, and is far less reliant on us.

“He takes part in bag packs with the group, goes weekly to the new football club, and has twice been ‘man of the match – this has been so good for him, especially as he was never picked for the team at school. It was wonderful to see A be recognised amongst his peers recently, and to know how well he has done as part of the group.

“Our project worker has given me the confidence to make sure I follow things up with school and so we get the best support for A. I feel so much more empowered and aware of what is out there before I went on the project I didn’t know if any options.

“We couldn’t have imagined that A’s life would change so much, and how everything has improved - and it all started with The I’m Hear! project.”