Cheshire’s multi award-winning Lion Salt Works Museum was filmed for the BBC’s popular Antiques Road Trip programme on Saturday (May 27).

Filming featured antiques expert Maggie Cooper and celebrity Michael Starke, who played ‘Sinbad’ in Brookside.

The duo are filmed making salt on site in an open-pan.

The museum is one of the last open-pan, salt-making sites in the world and for this reason the site is a scheduled ancient monument, with the same protection status as Stonehenge.

Museum and arts manager for Cheshire West and Chester Council Katherine West was also interviewed about what makes the museum so special.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip sees two celebrities compete against each other.

Each gets a budget of £200 with which to buy antiques and collectibles that are sold then at auction.

Museum and arts manager at Cheshire West and Chester Council Katherine West said: “We are thrilled that Celebrity Antiques Road Trip has come to the Lion Salt Works. This is the second year since the museum had its four-year £10m restoration and we are delighted by the feedback from visitors, local, regional and international. Our year-round series of events has proved very popular. We hope Celebrity Antiques Road Trip viewers who are not familiar with the museum will feel enthused to come along and check out the museum personally.”

Antiques Road Trip is produced for BBC Two by STV Productions, based in Glasgow.

Previous series have featured Jennifer Saunders, Brian Blessed, Nigel Havers and Nicholas Parsons with over two million viewers tuning in.

STV Production series producer John Redshaw said: “As always, the new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip will be full of laughs, friendly rivalries and lots of great characters as our celebrities and experts get back on the road to search high and low for weird and wonderful antiques. During our visit to Cheshire, we also detoured through the antiques trail to hear a little about local history. We really enjoyed visiting the Lion Salt Works Museum and were fascinated by how the museum brought salt and its impact on the people, landscape and industry to life. We expect to see this episode in the new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip on BBC Two later this year.”

Winner of the National Lottery’s top award for heritage projects in 2016, Cheshire’s Lion Salt Works Museum tells the story of salt in fun and interactive displays, including a sound and light show that evokes the steam rising from the giant salt pans.

In addition to a children’s play area, shop, butterfly garden and café, there are also year-round activities.

These range from Cheshire Rural Touring Arts plays, summer activities to events such as the forthcoming Transport Festival (June 10-11).

This event will feature historic narrowboats and a host of large and miniature steam engines.