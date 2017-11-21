Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas is just around the corner so Big Yellow Self Storage in Chester have launched their annual Toy Appeal and are asking Chronicle readers for their help in setting a new record of donated new toys and gifts.

Last year saw an amazing number of donations received, which were then distributed out to under-privileged children and family charities in the Chester and surrounding areas to enable them to receive a present in time for Christmas.

Business development manager at the Big Yellow Chester store on Sealand Road, Jeff Banks, is hoping to see last year’s amazing performance topped again this year and is asking for support from the public and local businesses to help set a new record.

He said: “Last year really was amazing – we received well in excess of £10,000 worth of new toys and gifts to hand out to children and families who really appreciated a present to open on Christmas Day, something they may not have had the chance to do had it not been for the Toy Appeal.

“The support last year was incredible and already we’ve received backing from the likes of Royal Mail, Argos, Chester FC and Morrisons Supermarket to name but a few, with smaller local businesses already pledging their support to the appeal as well, which is just fantastic.

“It’s really easy to get involved, just simply drop off some new toys, or if unable to buy presents if you haven’t got time to spend shopping for them yourselves then feel free to drop off gift vouchers as we can then get the gifts for you.”

BBC Apprentice candidate Andrew Brady, who lives in Chester, went along to Big Storage last week to show his support for the appeal.

Andrew, 27, a self employed aerospace project manager, who lives in Vicars Cross tweeted: “All for a great cause at BYS Chester, if you’re in Chester please donate new toys. These are distributed to local children charities.”

Jeff said: “I’d like to thank Andrew for popping in to the store amidst his busy schedule to help us spread the message out far and wide about our annual Toy Appeal”

Last year, Chester FC helped Big Yellow deliver new toys and gifts from the Toy Appeal to children and babies in the Countess of Chester Hospital Children’s Ward, and this year The Countess Charity are also asking for donations for the elderly too.

Charities based locally that also benefitted last year included Save the Family, Local Solutions at Plas Bellin Hall, Cheshire Buddies, and other smaller but equally important charities, and Big Yellow Chester are hoping that they can again help to spread Christmas cheer to more children and families in December.

Jeff added: “Once again, the people and businesses of Chester rallied round to drop a huge amount of donations off for last year’s Toy Appeal, and we’re just asking people to maybe add another present to their Christmas shopping this year to help swell the numbers further.”

Donations can also be made at Big Yellow Self Storage (next to B&Q), Sealand Road, Chester CH1 4RN (tel 01244 399993) between the hours 8am-6pm Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday.

There are also drop off points at Royal Mail Chester, Jupiter Drive, Chester; Co-Op Westminster Park, Chester; Morrisons Supermarket in Saltney, and Chester FC’s Swansway Chester Stadium.