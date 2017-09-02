Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A national bathroom and tile company has launched its first showroom in the North West with the opening of a Chester showroom.

The news follows six months of planning and a £200,000 investment.

Easy Bathrooms officially opened its 10,000 sq ft premises on Bumper’s Lane in July.

The store has added six full-time employees to its 70-strong workforce.

With more than 100 tile and bathroom displays on offer, the showroom is Chester’s largest tile and bathroom store.

It boasts popular ranges from Burlington, Heritage, Calypso and Vitra and showcases on-trend styles, such as moonlight and geometric-patterned tiles.

It welcomes both the public and trade, with incentives offered to business account holders.

Head of retail for Easy Bathrooms Neil Bell said: “We have ambitious growth plans to become a truly national brand. Our other stores are predominantly based in Yorkshire and the West Midlands, so Chester is a key location for us.

“We are confident that with the trusted management team in place, we can uphold our great service levels for new customers within this area.”

Clients will be able to work with staff to design their own bathroom, for free, using the firm’s award-winning ArtiCAD 3D system.

“We are continually looking at new ways to improve the customer experience and our design service helps us to achieve that,” continued Bell.

The company is also planning further growth across the UK within the next six months, with two more retail spaces in the pipeline.

The news comes just three months after the firm launched a 12,000 sq ft flagship showroom and 110,000 sq ft warehouse in Birstall, Leeds.

Easy Bathrooms launched in 2012 with its first store on Royds Lane, Leeds.

Its other Yorkshire retail spaces are located in Sheffield, Huddersfield, Wakefield and Doncaster.