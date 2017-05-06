Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Name: Helen McCue

Job: Bank manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, Chester

Born: Blackpool

Lives: Drury

Education: Upon leaving school with my GCSEs and A Levels I studied to become a nurse. I applied for a summer job at the Royal Bank of Scotland and 20 years later I’m still here!

Family: Husband Craig and three lovely children - Ellis, Harrison and Nancy

When I tell people that I’m a bank manager, I think they imagine me sitting behind a desk all day or in the banking hall, clocking on at 9am and off at 5pm.

Far from it! I spend about half of my time out and about in the community – meeting customers, attending networking events or working with local community groups and charities.

I get up with my children at around 6am and after breakfast and the school run, it’s off into Chester to get my day started.

The customer service manager Avril Smith opens up and we have a chat about the day ahead and our priorities.

My schedule changes daily – some days I will spend a lot of time planning activities for the Chester Professional Ladies Network, which I founded last year.

I realised that the networking events I attended were very male dominated and I wanted to be able to give Chester’s women a platform to develop their businesses and their own personal brand.

We now meet monthly and have a different theme each month, like ‘what stops us moving forwards?’

We also set members up with mentors and I use my connections in the banking world to introduce the women to people or businesses who may be able to help her business grow.

I also spend a lot of time meeting businesses face to face, either new businesses or those in development.

It’s so much easier to do business with someone when you have met him or her face to face and it’s the best part of my job.

In the afternoon I try to get out into the community and meet up with local people, businesses and charities - we are currently allowing a local charity called Share Shop to use our banking hall to profile their fund raising, which supports homeless people in Chester.

After a busy afternoon I come back to the bank to see how the day has been – it’s so important to keep in touch with what’s going on in the banking hall but I’m lucky to have a very capable team who have been with Royal Bank of Scotland for a long time and really understand our ethos, and the needs of each customer.

My main priority is being a wife to Craig and a mum to my three young children, Ellis aged eight, Harrison aged seven and Nancy who is 18 months old.

As a full time working mum life is constantly on the go so I need to ensure that I am organised and efficient with everything that I do.

My work life balance is very important to me as I want the best of both worlds like being a fantastic mum and having a great career.

It’s great that I work for a company that really supports me with this.

Around 6pm I eat dinner (usually on the run!) and head out – either to meet another customer, go to a networking event, or if I’m lucky – go home to my kids!

What do you wear to do your job? I wear the bank’s corporate suit, which is actually very nice. I am someone who takes pride in my appearance as it’s important in the job that I do.

What is the favourite part of your job? There are many parts of my job that I absolutely love such as meeting my customers on a regular basis as this is when we start to form a longstanding relationship with each other. I enjoy showing customers how I can help them with their personal and business finances such as starting up a new business, helping them expand their existing business or purchasing the home of their dreams.

What is the least favourite part of your job? I don’t really have a part of the job that I dislike other than I wish that there were more hours in the day at times to do everything that I want to do. I find that if I am not careful my emails can distract me from my plan to spend more time with my customers.

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you’re doing now? I really love to invest in people and customers and coach them to look after their finances and show them that if they look after their finances their finances will look after them. I would like to support school children from an early age to when they are at university and teach them about finances and how to manage them so that they get off to the best start in the future.

How do you relax when you are not working? Relax – what is that? Working full time and having three active children I really don’t get much time to relax but I wouldn’t have it any other way! It’s nice to spend time with the family over the weekend doing normal things like taking them to football and taekwondo and going out for family meals.

What is your favourite film? I prefer to watch funny chick flicks or true stories or any kind when I get chance. Most of the recent films that I have watched have been the popular children’s films like Tangled and Frozen (I do enjoy them really.)

What is your favourite book? I love reading inspiring books about women in business, books that I can take advice from and implement into my personal life and business.

What is your favourite song? Anything by Take That – it must be my age!

If a film was made of you life, who would you like to play you? I would say Cameron Diaz, because she is a very successful woman, she’s funny, she is glamorous and has a very versatile style in her professional capacity.

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? Have you seen the posters of me around town as the face of the Bank Manager Campaign? I think this is my 15 minutes of fame! The children loved that their mum was in the paper and it was something that we were all proud off.

We want to hear from people from all walks of life – to take part, email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com.