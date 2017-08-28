Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's Bank Holiday Monday and it's not raining.

The warm weather could provide the perfect opportunity to make the most of the summer and have a BBQ so if you need to top up supplies this Monday, you’ll need to check what time your local supermarket will be closing today.

Aldi

All Aldi stores in N. Ireland, England and Wales are open from 8am to 8pm.

Asda

Chester Greyhound Park 8am-8pm

Saltney 7am-8pm

Asda Living, Broughton Park 9am-6pm

Tesco

Tesco Delamere Street 6am-11pm

Tesco Frodsham Street 9am-6pm

Tesco Pepper Street 7am-11pm

Tesco Sealand Road 9am-6pm

Tesco Weston Express 6am-11pm

Tesco Broughton Park 9am-6pm

Morrisons

Most Morrisons stories will be open on August bank holiday Monday from 8am to 7pm.

All petrol stations will open 30 minutes before stores open and close 30 minutes after stores close.

Sainsbury's

Watergate Street - 7am-11pm

Faulkner Street 7am-11pm

Caldy Valley Road 9am-7pm

Ellesmere Port 9am-7pm

Waitrose

The Boughton branch of Waitrose is open 7am-9pm today

Iceland

The Frodsham Street store is open 8am-7pm today