Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse will once again play host to The Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Charity Day on Wednesday (November 15).

This fixture has become synonymous with the autumn calendar at Bangor-on-Dee and has been supported by the Duchess’s charity since 2005. This year’s nominated charity is Racing Welfare who will receive donated funds raised from Wednesday’s accompanying luncheon and a silent auction of 28 lots of prizes, including lunch with ITV Racing’s Ed Chamberlin and Oli Bell, and Sir Peter O’Sullevan’s commentary chart for the 1985 Grand National.

The charity lunch will also be attended by Racing Welfare’s President, HRH, The Princess Royal, together with Hywel Davies – the jockey who rode Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Grand National winner Last Suspect, the Lord Lieutenant of Clwyd and 300 guests.

Chairman of the Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Raceday Committee Charles Barnett said: “We very much look forward to welcoming HRH, The Princess Royal to Bangor on Dee, and I’d like to thank everyone who is coming to the charity lunch for supporting the event and helping us to raise funds for Racing Welfare.”

This year’s listed race, The Yorton Stallions Mares’ Novices’ Steeple Chase (Nhmops Bonus), will take place at 1.10pm over two miles, one furlong and 77 yards and holds a prize fund of £25,000. It will be sponsored by Yorton Stud. In addition to the significant prize fund, the winning mare will be awarded black type status, an accolade of distinction when put to stud for future generations of thoroughbreds.

David Futter of sponsors Yorton Stud said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to continue the sponsorship of this prestigious race and hope it will help encourage more progressive mares to emerge at the top level.”

Six additional races make up the overall card of seven, including the 12th annual Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase at 1.45pm, with a substantial prize fund of £26,000.

As part of the day’s proceedings, The Rea Valley Tractors Handicap Hurdle Race at 2.50pm will boast a prize fund of £22,500.

A combined prize fund of £93,000 for the day makes for an exciting and busy card, with entries from many top trainers including Alan King, Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls.