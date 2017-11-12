Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists who regularly use the A55 will be delighted to hear there will be no routine daytime roadworks on the stretch between Chester and Bangor until September next year at the earliest.

Ken Skates, economy and transport secretary, says recent and significant investment by the Welsh Government means no planned daytime lane closures will be necessary before at least September 2018.

It is an extension of the pledge which has seen no works on that stretch of the A55 during the day since early April.

Our sister site The Daily Post reports, however, that emergency work will continue to take place whenever and wherever necessary to ensure road users are safe.

The news comes as the Welsh Government publishes the recommendations from its report into further A55 resilience improvements, with all construction work as a result of the study completed overnight until at least next September – a priority for Mr Skates.

The Cabinet Secretary said: “I know only too well how important a fully functioning A55 is to communities across North Wales and my commitment to delivering improvements to this vital economic artery is unwavering.

“This year has seen the culmination of four years of imperative work to bring the A55’s tunnels up to modern standards, alongside recent road surface improvements, flood alleviation work, urgent maintenance work and more.

"With the proposed Deeside Corridor, Third Menai Crossing, Caernarfon to Bontnewydd bypass, A55 roundabouts at J15 (Llanfairfechan) and J16 (Penmaenmawr) and A55 J13 (Abergwyngregyn) to J12 (Tal y Bont) schemes all at various stages of planning or delivery, this Government term will likely see the biggest investment in roads in North Wales for decades, maybe ever.

"That’s something I’m extremely proud of.

“Whilst the nature of projects both past and future means daytime work is unavoidable as times, I’ve been very clear of my wish to minimise daytime work where ever possible.

"I’m delighted, therefore, to confirm that improvement works planned until next September will see no daytime lane closures at all on this stretch. All such planned work will be completed overnight or under narrow dual lanes.

"This has all been made possible due to the Welsh Government’s commitment and investment in the A55.

“The decision brings with it obvious costs and challenges, and I’d like to put on record my thanks to the many contractors, shift workers and agents who will continue to work long, unsociable hours in all conditions so that disruptions to road users can be kept to a minimum.”