Drivers heading for the M53 and M56 in Cheshire are being urged to take extra care as torrential rain is causing flooding problems.

An accident has just been reported on the M56 at Hapsford just as traffic was finally starting to flow again on the neighbouring M53 after part of the road was closed due to excess surface water.

There are few details available at the moment regarding the M56 incident but it is causing traffic to build up between Chester and Hapsford and the traffic site Inrix is reporting two lanes are closed eastbound.

Flooding brought chaos to the M53 between junction 11 and junction 6 at Hooton as one lane was closed.

Highways England said: "The M53 northbound in Cheshire has long delays of over one hour between J11 (Runcorn) and J6 (Hooton).

"As a result of excess surface water caused by heavy rainfall, lane 1 (of 2) has been closed for road users' safety.

"Higheways England are working with the fire service to clear the excess surface water.

"Road users are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journeys and to drive to the conditions. Road users may wish to consider using an alternative route if possible."

However, Highways England have just updated their advice to say all lanes are now open again after the surface water was cleared.

Cheshire Police have also tweeted a warning saying they have received a lot of reports of standing water across Cheshire as a result of this afternoon's heavy rain.

They added: "Please have your lights on and drive carefully."