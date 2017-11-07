Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's one of the most magical Christmas stories ever told, so it's not surprising that the annual showing of The Snowman at Chester Cathedral has now completely sold out.

Tickets for the festive performance which screens the iconic film alongside an enchanting live orchestra first went on sale in June and they have been in great demand ever since.

The lucky attendees will be able to hear some of the UK's top musicians perform Howard Blake's stunning soundtrack on December 1 and 2, including of course 'Walking in the Air' sung by a local young soloist, in synchronicity with the film which is projected on to a giant screen.

Now in its fourth year, the concert is fast becoming an annual tradition and is hugely popular with familes.