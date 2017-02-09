Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A baby-faced drug dealer used a Pringles can and cereal packets as he tried to sneak more than £22,000 of drugs into Creamfields .

David Gow, 24, was stopped at the dance music festival’s VIP entrance with cocaine and MDMA in his rucksack.

Judge Nicholas Woodward said it was the biggest bust he had seen in 15 years of judging similar cases.

Gow claimed he was doing it to support his mother, a single parent to his younger siblings.

He was sentenced to four years in prison at Chester Crown Court on February 9.

Judge Woodward said: “The quantity of drugs is the largest I’ve come across while jailing people for bringing drugs into Creamfields for 15 years.

“Young people want to go to Creamfields to enjoy themselves.

“But they are preyed upon by people like you who want to sell them class A drugs.

“Some people end up in absolute chaos as a result of getting involved with them.”

(Photo: Creamfields)

Judge Woodward added there was little doubt Gow wanted to make a ‘very significant profit’.

The 24-year-old, of Saucel Crescent, Paisley, tried to sneak his stash into the Daresbury festival on August 25.

When the customer service agent was checked at the VIP entrance his backpack was searched by police.

Officers found the tablets and wraps inside a Pringles tub, a stainless steel flask and two cereal packets.

Chris Hopkins, prosecuting, said checks on Gow’s phone revealed he was an ‘active dealer’ who had operated at other festivals.

In total he had 46 wraps of cocaine worth £2,000, MDMA wraps and tablets valued £14,100 and 164 ketamine wraps worth £6,500, as well as a small amount of cannabis.

David Pojur, defending, said his client was ‘remorseful’ and had no previous convictions.

Mr Pojur said: “He has never shied away from what he has done.

“He was giving the money to his mother to help her as a single mother.

“After losing his second job he foolishly took this option to make some money quickly.”

Gow pleaded guilty to two charges of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, cocaine and MDMA.

He also admitted two similar counts for class B drugs, ketamine and cannabis.