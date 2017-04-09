Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

by Carmella De Lucia

Being the relatively small height of 5ft2, I’m a big fan of heels. Anything that makes me look and feel a bit taller can’t be a bad thing when you spend the majority of your life craning your neck not to miss anything.

My mum was also an advocate of the stiletto heel and when I was a toddler I used to enjoy walking around in hers. But it was always as part of dressing up - I certainly didn’t have my own pair.

Fast forward almost 30 years and the world in which my little girl is growing up in has now produced actual high heels, tailor made for babies.

Sporting product names like ‘Diva’, ‘Sassy’, ‘Wild Child’ and ‘Swanky’, the infant soft shoes by American company Pee Wee Pumps come with a collapsible heel and are aimed at babies aged 0-6 months.

The shoes are aimed at ‘fashion forward mothers’ who ‘love to dress up their little girls in the cutest bows and outfits’.

Company founder Michele Holbrook said the shoes are meant to be ‘funny and cute’.

“You put too much thought into it and yes, it’s going to become an issue, but truly in the grand scheme of things, when it all boils down to it, [the heels are] just a photo prop,”

“I’m thinking of all the portraits I’ve seen of baby girls and boys with cowboy boots. Some of them are dressed, others not so much. If a parent happens to love heels rather than boots, should they not get to have a photo done?

“I will point out that these shoes have collapsible heels so that if your 6-month-old were to somehow be standing or walking in them, they wouldn’t actually have their foot at an angle,” she added.

But despite Ms Holbrook’s protestations, Pee Wee Pumps have come in for a great deal of criticism online by outraged mums accusing the company of ‘sexualizing babies’.

“Sorry but this is sick! Children should be allowed to be children and not dressed up to look like hookers!” one parent on Facebook fumed.

Another said: “Can we just let babies be babies?’

But how young is too young? Are the shoes demeaning and not only that, are they putting babies whose feet are still developing, at risk?

As a new mum myself, it disturbs me slightly to see babies posing provocatively with feathers, pearls and high heels. Are babies not supposed to be representative of complete innocence, rather than sexuality?

It is certainly a topic of debate. Appalling and disgusting or harmless fun?

Similarly, Loose Women host Katie Price came under fire this week in the tabloids for posting a picture of her nine-year-old daughter Princess posing in a stance some said was ‘unnatural for a child of her age’.

It came after she had shared snaps of her wearing a bikini on holiday, which many people described as ‘too posy’ and ‘inappropriate’.

What do you think? Is it just a lot of fuss over nothing? Let us know in the comments below.