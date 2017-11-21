Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award winning youth theatre in Neston has moved into the town centre.

The former Job Centre on Brook Street has seen the grand opening of Neston Theatre Arts with the building given over for use by the Neston based registered charity Little Actors Theatre.

The move has been made possible through Buckinghamshire based Centric Community Projects which enables landlords in the town to put their empty properties to good use in the community by charities.

The opening was attended by the children from the group’s Theatre Club and DramaTots with their families and friends and invited guests.

The guest of honour was Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders who cut the ribbon saying that it was a ‘tremendous opportunity’ to have a base in Neston and that its use would bring ‘life into the town centre’.

Joining Mr Madders was Pat Kynaston, Neston’s mayor, Cllr Louise Gittins, deputy leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, other Neston town councillors and members of the Neston Arts Network.

The children were occupied in singing/dance and drama classes with professional actors Mike Lockley and Natasha Symms at the helm while the guests were given a guided tour of the space by artistic director Samantha Giblin. She explained how the building will be used to house a dance studio and drama rehearsal space, breakout spaces, an office and storage for a wardrobe department and a set/props store.

Guests were treated to refreshments home baked and donated by parents and supporters. As it was Remembrance Day, they and the children came together at 11am to join the nation in the two minutes silence.

Samantha thanked all of the volunteers who had helped get the building, which had been empty for three years, ready for use. A ‘good spring clean’ had been required with the theatre equipment needing to be set up to create a studio work space.

The theatre adds community volunteers will be ‘most welcome’ to help with the running of the building and the theatrical services on offer.

Little Actors says it is planning to begin an adult programme during the day and at weekends which will include drama, dance and writing workshops.

Scholarships will be available to ensure all workshops are accessible and inclusive and all will be led by highly trained and experienced professional actors.

Details of the plans for Neston Theatre Arts @Brook Street and how to sign up for courses are available from 0151 336 4302 or just pop in to 26-30 Brook Street.