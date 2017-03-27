Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A balaclava-clad crook threatened staff during a terrifying incident at a post office in Winsford on Friday morning (March 24).

But workers thwarted the attempted robbery by bravely standing their ground and refusing to hand over any cash.

The offender entered the post office on Swanlow Lane shortly before 10am and intimated that he was carrying a firearm in the bag he was holding.

Members of staff didn't give into his demands for money, so he fled the scene.

Cheshire police have charged a Winsford man in relation to the attempted robbery, as well as a string of other offences.

Daniel Lee Bostock, 40, of Cleveland Way, appeared at North Cheshire Magistrates Court on Saturday (March 25) charged with attempted robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence and five counts of theft from a shop.

The thefts took place in the town between March 19 and 23.