A member of staff at a popular Chester city centre café was assaulted by a woman while she was going about her job.

The attack took place at Mad Hatters Tearoom on Bridge Street Row on Tuesday afternoon (February 7).

Cheshire police are now appealing for information about the incident.

A force spokeswoman said: "On Tuesday, February 7, at approximately 2.45pm, a woman entered the shop and assaulted a member of staff.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 416 of February 8.