Women or men feeling vulnerable while visiting city pubs and clubs this Christmas can now use a special code to alert bar staff.

The ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign is being backed by Chester Pubwatch to support anybody out in company who feels unsafe.

It is particularly aimed at people on a date that isn’t working out where one party senses they are at risk.

The initiative encourages people to discreetly ask for help by going to the bar where they ‘Ask for Angela’ – a phrase that means bar staff will ensure the person gets home safely.

Frank Marnell, chairman of Chester Pubwatch and national executive member, explained: “The idea of Ask for Angela – no ifs no buts – is where a vulnerable person being harassed within licensed premises goes to the bar and mentions to bar staff ‘Can I speak to Angela’ or ‘Is Angela about?’ and from that the bar staff recognises that person is a vulnerable person and needs assistance.”

Mr Marnell added: “Their job as bar staff is to make sure the vulnerable person is escorted into a taxi by someone without making too much of a fuss. We’ve put it out to all our members.”

Mr Marnell, who is also secretary of Chester Licensed Victuallers Association, said bar staff would be made fully aware of the scheme so they have the confidence to act. Members of the public will be informed through posters displayed in toilets.

The campaign started in Lincolnshire but has been rolled out nationally with the Christmas party season seen as the ideal time to launch the initiative in Chester.

“It’s about protecting someone who is in a position they don’t want to be in. Alcohol brings out the vulnerability, specifically at times like Christmas – the amount of people who report being sexually molested during the Christmas period is unbelievable,” said Mr Marnell, who stressed the campaign was aimed anyone feeling vulnerable.

“It’s not just women we are looking at. We are saying it’s everybody. There are plenty of lads who get into that situation.”

Mr Marnell, who retired as landlord of The Watergate Inn earlier this year, said the initiative was supported by Cheshire West and Chester Council, Cheshire Police, North West Ambulance Service and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.