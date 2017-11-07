Asda has become one of the first supermarkets to release its lavish Christmas advert for 2017.
And this year the retailer has gone all out with an extravagant Willy Wonka-themed ad bursting with festive goodies for all the family.
The 60-second clip tells the story of a young girl and her grandad who stumble across a hidden Willy-Wonka style workshop called the Asda Imaginarium, where toys and treats are made.
As they explore the workshop, the pair discover the secrets behind Asda’s festive ranges, such as a reindeer powered food mixer used to make Christmas puddings, and an adult-only, futuristic gin room where truffles are being infused with gin by a giant 'gin laser'.
There's also a pop-up cookbook showing chefs working on a mouth-watering Christmas dinner with turkey and all the trimmings.
The advert, which was filmed at Manchester's grade II* listed Victoria Baths and at various locations in Stockport, is sure to get you in the festive mood.
Eilidh Macaskill, Asda’s vice president of creative and media, said: “By Combining CGI animation and some spectacular real life venues, the Imaginarium is depicted as a maze of rooms containing magical machines and enchanting experiments.
"From a reindeer powering an enormous food mixer making Christmas puddings, to bite-sized canapes and mince pies being assembled by miniature Imaginarium workers, and Christmas Smash Igloo cakes being tested by strapping weightlifters, the ad is a love letter to our customers and products," she said.
The 60-second advert will be followed by four more 30-second ads over the festive period, revealing more scenes from inside the Imaginarium and more festive products across food, clothing and homeware.