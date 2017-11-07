The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Asda has become one of the first supermarkets to release its lavish Christmas advert for 2017.

And this year the retailer has gone all out with an extravagant Willy Wonka-themed ad bursting with festive goodies for all the family.

The 60-second clip tells the story of a young girl and her grandad who stumble across a hidden Willy-Wonka style workshop called the Asda Imaginarium, where toys and treats are made.

(Image: Asda/PA Wire)

As they explore the workshop, the pair discover the secrets behind Asda’s festive ranges, such as a reindeer powered food mixer used to make Christmas puddings, and an adult-only, futuristic gin room where truffles are being infused with gin by a giant 'gin laser'.

There's also a pop-up cookbook showing chefs working on a mouth-watering Christmas dinner with turkey and all the trimmings.

The advert, which was filmed at Manchester's grade II* listed Victoria Baths and at various locations in Stockport, is sure to get you in the festive mood.

Eilidh Macaskill, Asda’s vice president of creative and media, said: “By Combining CGI animation and some spectacular real life venues, the Imaginarium is depicted as a maze of rooms containing magical machines and enchanting experiments.

"From a reindeer powering an enormous food mixer making Christmas puddings, to bite-sized canapes and mince pies being assembled by miniature Imaginarium workers, and Christmas Smash Igloo cakes being tested by strapping weightlifters, the ad is a love letter to our customers and products," she said.

The 60-second advert will be followed by four more 30-second ads over the festive period, revealing more scenes from inside the Imaginarium and more festive products across food, clothing and homeware.