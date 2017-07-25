Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Asda has withdrawn its own-brand newborn nappies after a baby is said to have been left with 'blistered skin' from the product.

Horrified Jordan Bartliff posted images on Facebook showing his premature son's red and blistered skin after wearing the Little Angels newborn nappy and said he fears there could be a 'bad batch' of them.

Mr Bartliff said his child, who he does not name, had been wearing Little Angels newborn nappies for three-weeks 'with no problems whatsoever' and that 'he is not allergic to them'.

But he said that following what appeared to be a 'chemical reaction' his son, who was born five weeks early, had needed hospital treatment on Saturday morning and was moved on to a ventilator after experiencing breathing difficulties.

"I wouldn't want it happening to any other little soul, so please be vigilant and careful with these nappies as it obviously is a bad batch," he added.

In a later post Mr Bartliff confirmed Asda had recalled the nappies and that his son was in the process of being transferred to another hospital in Sheffield.

A spokesperson for Asda said they had withdrawn the newborn nappies for tests and added: "Our hearts go out to the Bartliff family."

They said they had started investigating and had made a "nationwide call to remove the product on Monday afternoon".

Lizzy Massey, the chain's vice president of own brand, said: "Our hearts go out to the Bartliff family and hope their baby son makes a full recovery soon.

"We're in touch with his dad and have collected the nappies so that we can test them along with others in the batch.

"We take our responsibility to parents seriously and as a precaution we have decided to remove our Little Angels newborn nappies from sale until we know why this happened."