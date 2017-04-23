How to get on the property ladder by the age of 25

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists could be mistaken for thinking that Chester’s answer to graffiti artist Banksy had been at work in our city centre car parks.

But in fact the recent appearance of art work is not down to the world famous anonymous artist and political activist but students from the University of Chester.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has given consent for the interesting visual stimuli to create a more interesting environment.

Car parks are rarely cool places but the works at the Market and Trinity Street car parks will certainly become a talking point.

One work shows a homeless man on the street which is ironic given some of Chester’s homeless have traditionally tried to keep warm by bedding down in car parks.

Another is a shiny chandelier featuring baubles but also car parts like a wing mirror and wheel hubs. But there are more hidden gems to discover.

Stencils have also also been used on pillars with warm colours like red and gold.

The car parks will eventually be demolished if and when the Northgate Development gets the go-ahead but the city centre retail-driven scheme will include new parking for around 800 cars.