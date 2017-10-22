Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus drivers will stage strike action for the second day in a week tomorrow.

Arriva North West buses has confirmed a planned 24 hour industrial action over a pay dispute for Monday (October 23) will go ahead. A further strike day is also planned for Monday, October 30.

During these times there will be no planned Arriva bus services operating within Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Lancashire or Cheshire, except for services running out of Chester depot and services into Chester from Wrexham and Rhyl.

Customers with Arriva pre-paid tickets travelling in Merseyside will be able to use them on the Merseyrail network on all three strike days. Furthermore, all Arriva tickets will be accepted on Stagecoach Quality Network Routes.

Arriva urges all customers to check one of the following outlets before they travel:

Customers can follow Arriva on Twitter on @arrivanorthwest and Facebook @northwestarriva for further information about the services relating to the strike dates.

Customers can also enquire about their local bus service by contacting Arriva North West customer services on 0344 800 44 11.

Customers with pre-paid tickets travelling in Merseyside can check the Merseyrail website for route options: https://www.merseyrail.org/

Customers can also check details about the Stagecoach Quality Network Routes on the Merseytravel website: https://www.merseytravel.gov.uk/travelling-round/timetables/pages/bus-timetables.aspx.

Customers with pre-paid Arriva tickets travelling in the North West can check the Northern Rail website for route options: https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/

Phil Stone, managing director for Arriva North West said: “There have been further talks with the union with an improved offer being made in the hope of preventing further disruptive strike action.

“Despite this improved offer Unite and GMB remain intent on proceeding with the planned action on Monday, October 23.

“We have tabled a fair pay deal for our drivers in the region and so continue to urge our trade union colleagues to reconsider their position and get back round the negotiating table and call off the strike action.

“Arriva North West once again wholeheartedly apologises to our customers for the disruption this strike action will cause to their journeys. Arriva customers with pre-paid tickets travelling in Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Cheshire will be able to use them on the Merseyrail and Northern rail networks, and all Arriva tickets will be accepted on the Stagecoach Quality Network Routes in Merseyside.

“Our priority is to continue working together with Unite and GMB to reach a mutually acceptable outcome, recognising that any pay increase has to be sustainable for the business going forward.”

Arriva services will run as normal out of the Chester depot, which include services 1, 1A, 15, 15A, DB1, DB2, DB4, 3, 3A, 4, 4A, 10, 10A, 82 and services coming into Chester from Wrexham and Rhyl.

Arriva ticket holders will be accepted on Stagecoach services including services 10A, 14, 53, 82, 86, 471 and 472. Further details can be found at www.merseytravel.gov.uk/travelling-round/timetables/pages/bus-timetables.aspx

Customers with pre-paid tickets (weekly, monthly, student etc) travelling in Merseyside can use the Merseyrail network: www.merseyrail.org/

Customers with pre-paid tickets (weekly, monthly, student etc) travelling in the North West can use corresponding routes on the Northern Rail network: www.northernrailway.co.uk/