A Northwich man accused of smuggling puppies from Ireland into North Wales failed to turn up at court and face charges.

Ben James Illidge had been due to appear before magistrates in Caernarfon on June 7, after being charged with eight offences relating to an incident in Holyhead on November 15 last year, reports our sister paper The Daily Post.

A warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

The 33-year-old had been served with prosecution documents and exhibits relating to the case at an address in Wilson Crescent, Northwich, last month.

But the court heard that he had sent a message indicating he would not be attending the hearing and that he was now living in the Republic of Ireland.

Prosecutor Geraint Edwards sought to adjourn the case until next month but court clerk Tudor Parry told the bench that Illidge’s message did not excuse his absence from court - and the bench issued a warrant for Illidge’s arrest.

Last November dozens of beagles, basset hounds, Labradoodles and Pomeranian puppies were foud in filthy conditions at the port in an operation led by the RSPCA.

They had been hidden behind bales of hay in two lorries and were said to have no ventilation, food or water. Some were as young as six weeks old.

Illidge faces charges of bringing 35 puppies into Wales without a signed health certificate and failing to notify the authorities at least 24 hours in advance of their arrival.

He also faces charges of transporting animals in a way likely to cause injury or undue suffering to them or ensure they were fit to travel

Illidge is also charged with failing to ensure the means of transport was designed, constructed, maintained and operated so as to avoid injury or suffering and to ensure safety of animals.