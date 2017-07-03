Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal hit and run in Cheshire .

Police had appealed for information to help track down a driver who failed to stop at the scene.

Neil Shoane, 44, was killed walking along the A530 near his home in Aston in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 2).

It is believed he was knocked down by a passing vehicle.

Cheshire Constabulary arrested the man, who is from Nantwich, on Monday (July 3).

Mr Shoane's family had urged any potential witnesses to 'do the right thing' and come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Helena Banusic said the investigation was 'in its early stages'.

Police added they think the vehicle's front passenger wing mirror was damaged in the collision.