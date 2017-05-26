Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police are reassuring racegoers extra security measures are in place ahead of Chester races on Saturday (May 27).

The constabulary stresses there has been no direct threat to the race meeting but there will be a high visibility police presence, which could include armed officers, in light of the tragic events in Manchester.

Armed officers have been patrolling Chester city centre since the UK terrorist threat level was raised to ‘critical’ on Tuesday.

(Photo: Dale Miles)

Extra searches will also be carried out with racegoers advised to arrive earlier than usual to take this into account.

Chief Inspector Richard Rees, Cheshire Police commander for Chester races, said: “With more than 25,000 racegoers expected to attend Chester this Saturday, I want to reassure everyone that they will see an increased police presence to ensure they have a safe and enjoyable time.

“Although there is no direct threat to the races, in light of the tragic events in Manchester we want Saturday to be extra secure to reassure and protect those attending.

“This means there will be extra security measures put in place with regular bag and transport searches as well as ticket checks being carried out. In order for these searches to be carried out efficiently, I would urge racegoers to arrive at the racecourse as soon as possible to avoid any delays and to be patient as it may take longer than normal to get into the racecourse.

“These security checks are being put in place to help increase public safety and provide greater protection to the event.

“Following the decision by the Prime Minister to raise the national threat level to critical, Operation Temperer has been activated and as a result racegoers may see an armed police presence. This isn’t cause for alarm but for further visible reassurance.

“I also want to remind the public to stay alert, be extra vigilant and if they see any suspicious behaviour to either report it to an officer, call the Anti-Terror hotline on 0800 789321 or in an emergency call 999.”