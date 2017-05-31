Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police has stood down its high visibility armed patrols after the UK terror threat level was reduced from critical to severe following the Manchester bomb.

This means a further terrorist threat is now assessed as highly likely rather than imminent leading to the scaling down of Operation Temperer across the country.

On the ground Cheshire Constabulary has withdrawn its overt armed foot patrol carried out by Cheshire and North Wales Alliance officers, assisted by colleagues from the Ministry of Defence .

Armed officers have been patrolling Chester city centre and were on duty at Chester races last Saturday.

However, extra armed and unarmed resources remain on duty as resources are scaled back to a level appropriate for the threat level of ‘severe’.

Police are reminding people ‘to be alert, not alarmed’ and report any suspicious activity to the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321 or by dialing 999.

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey said: “The tragic events in Manchester touched us all and our thoughts are still very much with all those affected, including the family, friends and colleagues of our own officer, Elaine McIver, who was one of the 22 who died.

“The terror threat level has now been reduced from critical to severe, which means an attack is still assessed as being highly likely.

“Whilst armed patrols and support from the Ministry of Defence will be scaled back in line with national protocols, we will still have a strong police presence on the streets and armed officers will continue to support this.

“I would remind members of the public to remain vigilant and report any concerns or suspicions to us immediately.”

Cheshire police and crime commissioner David Keane added: “During the past week we have seen some wonderful work by our officers and staff to help ensure people across Cheshire have been kept safe following the devastating attack in Manchester.

“With the terror threat level now reduced to severe I would urge members of the public to remain vigilant. It is as important as ever that any suspicious activity is reported immediately.”