Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four apprenticeship events take place this month organised by Cheshire West and Chester Council for residents who are considering their future options.

Apprenticeships combine working with studying for a work-based qualification, from GCSEs to qualifications which are equivalent to a degree.

This mix of education and work experience is a great start for young people and can mean they end up well-skilled and debt-free. They can also be a really good way for adults to upskill and re-skill, enabling them to change career.

The government has committed to create three million apprenticeships by 2020 and they are a crucial part of ensuring that west Cheshire remains a great place to do business.

All of the events are drop-in sessions running from 3.30-6pm:

October 10 - Storyhouse, Chester; October 11 - Winsford Lifestyle Centre; October 17 - Northwich Memorial Centre; October 19 - Ellesmere Port Library.

Cllr Brian Clarke, Cabinet member, economic development and infrastructure, said: “Apprenticeships continue to grow in popularity, I’m sure these events will help with exploring current vacancies or learning more about the benefits of choosing an apprenticeship.

“We have a lot of local businesses keen to increase the number of apprentices they recruit; I’d like to encourage local business owners to consider attending these events and benefit from potentially meeting their future workforce.”

Every week there are nearly 150 apprenticeship live vacancies across West Cheshire in careers as diverse as science technician, digital marketing, accountancy, beauty therapist and chef.

Cllr Clarke added: “This is a great chance to find a job which could be the start of a terrific and rewarding career. Today’s apprenticeships offer far more choice than in the past, these events aim to raise awareness of the exciting and varied apprenticeship vacancies available locally.

“Employers from around the borough have said they have problems recruiting to fill their apprenticeship vacancies. At the same time residents have said that they do not always feel fully informed of the jobs available locally. This is a great opportunity to increase awareness for both parties.”

Employers and training providers will be meeting residents, highlighting the live vacancies available in the local area and even helping people begin their applications on the day. There will also be advice and guidance available to ensure attendees make informed decisions about their futures.

If you are an employer, who would like to attend, please book on using the following link: https://cwacapprenticeshipevents.eventbrite.co.uk

For more information on the events please email: business@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk