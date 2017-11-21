Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A student housing developer will present the case as to why permission should be granted for its ‘rejected’ eight storey 376-bed scheme at a hearing next month.

Earlier this year Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) planning committee members ignored their own officer’s recommendation in unanimously refusing the application earmarked for a railway station car park in Hoole Way, Newtown.

But PJ Properties (Chester) Ltd will appeal the decision at a hearing taking place from 10am on Tuesday, December 5, in the Revive meeting room at Northgate Arena.

Appointed to hear evidence from the developer and objectors is inspector Andrew McGlone.

The signs don’t look good for opponents as a number of student accommodation schemes refused by CWaC have subsequently been overturned on appeal including a nearby 150-bed student housing scheme in Trafford Street, Newtown, at the back of Chester Fire Station, which is now under construction.

At the April planning committee, Ben Roberts, speaking for developers, argued the proposal represented a £30m high quality building at an important gateway, ‘with cutting-edge facilities’, that would help the University of Chester meet the demand for an extra 2,500 students and attract the ‘best’.

But residents’ representative Lisa Miller told the committee: “We believe the current proposals are not in the interests of the local community. Newtown and Black Diamond Park are small enclosed residential areas.

“This proposed development, with its disproportionate size, its overshadowing of front line properties, its inevitable noise, mess, impact on sleep and studentification of the area, would irrevocably affect our quality of life.”

Council leader and ward member Cllr Samantha Dixon (Lab, Chester City) said the building was ‘not’ a landmark building but an ‘excellent example’ of ‘pile it high and sell it cheap’.

And she rubbished the effectiveness of student management plans, of the kind suggested as a planning condition, with the stated aim of controlling anti-social behaviour.

To applause, Cllr Dixon concluded: “We are heading further and further away from a mixed, balanced and sustainable community that’s at the heart of our policy. We are exposed to a market-led free for all where the needs of the wider city centre community – for a diverse mix of housing – is being superseded by the commercial opportunities of developers.”

The developers have so far not commented on the decision to lodge an appeal.