The public are being asked for helping in tracing a street mugger who robbed an Ellesmere Port man of cash, bank cards and his mobile phone.

A 42-year-old local man was walking along Flatt Lane in the direction of Regent Street, shortly after 6pm on Thursday (December 29), when he noticed a male on the opposite side of the road.

The male appeared suspicious because he was concealing his face.

As the victim continued to walk along Flatt Lane, the offender crossed the road and approached the victim and threatened him, demanding that he hand over all his money, bank cards and mobile phone.

After taking the items, the mugger fled the scene in the direction of Princes Road.

The offender is described as a white man, approximately 6ft tall and of skinny build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black tracksuit.

Investigating Officer DC Robert Moore, from Ellesmere Port CID, said: “The victim in this case has been left extremely shocked and has suffered minor injuries as a result of this incident and I am keen to trace the person responsible.

“I urge anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident, and believes that they may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact the team here at Ellesmere Port on 101.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 613 of 29/12/2016. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.