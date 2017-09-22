Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A callous burglar stole an ‘irreplaceable’ OBE medal belonging to a daughter whose late father received the honour back in 1979.

Detectives have asked the offender to search their conscience because the decoration is of ‘great sentimental value’ to the woman whose Saughall home was ransacked with jewellery also taken.

The unknown offender forced entry into the Fiddlers Lane property by smashing a downstairs window sometime between 10.45am and 12.30pm on Thursday, September 21.

Once inside, the suspect conducted an untidy search and stole a quantity of jewellery, including the OBE medal.

Detective constable Keith Campbell said: “This is a despicable offence and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact us on 101.

“The victim in this case has been left distraught as a result of her ordeal and myself and the team here at Chester are committed to doing everything I can to trace the person responsible.

“All of the jewellery stolen was of great sentimental value to the victim and is simply irreplaceable, particularly the OBE Medal which was awarded to her late father, Reginald Medlock, in 1979.

“I urge anyone who was in the Fiddlers Lane area of Saughall around the time the incident occurred and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact us.

“I would also appeal directly to the offender and ask them to search their conscience and return the medal and the jewellery to their rightful owner.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 338 of 21/9/2017. Details can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.