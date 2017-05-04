Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Witnesses are asked to come forward after a woman was sexually assaulted in Connah's Quay.

North Wales Police have launched an appeal after the victim was subjected to the 'serious' attack on April 24.

She was walking along the coastal path parallel to Dee View Road between 3pm and 5pm.

The woman is receiving support through this 'very difficult time'.

Officers hope to find a potential witness who had been seen in the area at the time.

DI Roberts added: “We are supporting the victim through this very difficult time and for her, and for the local community's sake we are determined to identify and arrest this man as soon as possible.

"I’d appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious person or behaviour, or indeed knows who may be responsible to contact police.”

The attacker is described as white, about 19 years old and of medium build.

He had mid-to-dark brown curly hair (described as similar in styles to ‘curtains’) which is chin length.

He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and trainers.

Anyone with information should call North Wales Police on 101 and quote RC 1705 9066.

Details can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.